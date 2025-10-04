Haryana CM Urges Traders To Pass On Benefit Of Reduced GST Rates To Consumers
He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms have provided significant benefits to the people.
The Chief Minister called upon traders to actively participate in promoting the GST Bachat Utsav, which aims to make goods and services more affordable.
He highlighted that this initiative will not only boost trade but also enable consumers to purchase essential items at lower prices. Affordable prices, growing trade, and a strong economy are the core spirit of the GST Bachat Utsav, which will take Haryana to new heights of progress, he said.
CM Saini described the reforms as a historic step toward a self-reliant India and a stronger economy, emphasizing the crucial role of the business community in delivering these benefits to the public.
He expressed confidence that Haryana's traders would lead by example in implementing the Prime Minister's vision.
The Chief Minister said the GST reforms would directly benefit consumers, especially during the festive season, by lowering prices on many everyday goods and generating additional savings for the middle class.
These savings, he said, would not only provide relief to consumers but also create new opportunities for businesses. CM Saini urged traders to focus on the production and promotion of indigenous products.
He said the Prime Minister is advancing the vision of a self-reliant India and emphasizing the use of domestic products.
“The GST reforms will play a crucial role in realizing this vision. By prioritizing local goods, businesses can strengthen both the domestic industry and the state and national economy.”
Highlighting Haryana's consistent performance in GST collection, the Chief Minister said the state's net SGST collection increased from Rs 18,910 crore in 2018-19 to Rs 39,743 crore in 2024-25.
This remarkable achievement reflects Haryana's strong economy and the support of its traders. Haryana has consistently remained the leading state in GST collection with the support and efforts of its business community, he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment