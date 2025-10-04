Man Injured By Russian Mine In Kherson Region
"A man in Velyka Oleksandrivka was wounded by a Russian 'Petal' mine. The tragedy occurred in a vegetable garden. As a result of the explosion, the 69-year-old local resident sustained blast injuries and required a foot amputation," the statement said.
The victim was hospitalized and is receiving all necessary medical care.Read also: Russians shell Kherson with artillery, injuring woman and two children
As previously reported by Ukrinform, on September 25, another man was injured by a Russian mine in the Sumy region.
