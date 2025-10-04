Man Injured By Russian Mine In Kherson Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Kherson Regional State Administration on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"A man in Velyka Oleksandrivka was wounded by a Russian 'Petal' mine. The tragedy occurred in a vegetable garden. As a result of the explosion, the 69-year-old local resident sustained blast injuries and required a foot amputation," the statement said.

The victim was hospitalized and is receiving all necessary medical care.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on September 25, another man was injured by a Russian mine in the Sumy region.