Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Man Injured By Russian Mine In Kherson Region

Man Injured By Russian Mine In Kherson Region


2025-10-04 09:04:28
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by Kherson Regional State Administration on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"A man in Velyka Oleksandrivka was wounded by a Russian 'Petal' mine. The tragedy occurred in a vegetable garden. As a result of the explosion, the 69-year-old local resident sustained blast injuries and required a foot amputation," the statement said.

The victim was hospitalized and is receiving all necessary medical care.

Read also: Russians shell Kherson with artillery, injuring woman and two children

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on September 25, another man was injured by a Russian mine in the Sumy region.

MENAFN04102025000193011044ID1110149703

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search