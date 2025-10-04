403
Kuwait Amir Congratulates King Of Lesotho On Nat'l Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a congratulatory cable Saturday to King of Lesotho Letsie III on the occasion of his country's National Day, wishing him good health and progress and prosperity for the friendly nation. (end)
