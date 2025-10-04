Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates King Of Lesotho On Nat'l Day


2025-10-04 09:02:59
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations Saturday to King of Lesotho Letsie III on the occasion of his country's National Day, wishing progress and prosperity for the friendly nation. (pickup previous)
