'Poisonous Substance Found...': MP Food & Drug Controller On Contaminated 'Coldrif' Syrup

After the death of several children in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh State Food and Drug Controller Dinesh Kumar Maurya on Saturday said that the main content in now-banned Coldrif syrup was 'Diethylene Glycol', which was found to be higher than the permitted limit, resulting in to being found contaminated and banned across the state. Speaking to ANI, Maurya further said that instructions have also been issued to inspect the areas and seize the stock where the medicine was supplied.

"There was a 'Coldrif' named cough syrup manufactured in Tamil Nadu and after its testing report, it has been banned across Madhya Pradesh. Its stock has been seized and instructions have been issued to observe precautionary measures. It has been instructed to conduct a thorough inspection to every place where the banned medicine was supplied, to conduct its sampling and seize the stock," Maurya said. He further said, "The main content in the syrup was diethylene glycol which should be 0.1 % but it was found to be higher than the permitted limit. Therefore, it was found to be contaminated and banned across the state. If any further batch of the same medicine will be found then it will be seized as well and action will be taken as per the regulation."

The MP Food and Drug Controller also mentioned that there is one more cough syrup manufactured in Himachal Pradesh, which is now being tested and action would be taken after the arrival of the report. "A total of 19 samples were collected, 13 of them are with us whose testing is being done. So far reports of four samples have arrived and the remaining is still being examined," Dinesh Mauyra said.

Earlier today, the order was also issued by the Office of the Controller Food and Drugs Administration, Madhya Pradesh to ban the Coldrif cough syrup, citing the syrup sample found to be adulterated, since it contains Diethylene Glycol 48.6 % which is a poisonous substance.

"As you are aware that deaths of children have been reported in Chhindwara District of Madhya Pradesh. In this regard Office of the Director of Drugs Control, Tamil Nadu, Chennai has Office of the Director of Drugs Control, Tamil Nadu, Chennai has informed as the Drug 'Coldrif Syrup', has declared NSQ (Not of Standard Quality) with respect to "samples is found to be adulterated, since it contains Diethylene Glycol (48.6% w/v) which is poisonous substance which may render the contents injurious to health. It is directed to stop further sale and distribution of 'Coldrif Syrup' immediately," stated the order.

The order further added that in the larger public interest, it is directed to stop the sale and distribution of all other products manufactured by the same company.

