Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Girl At Ambala Railway Station After Experiencing Labour Pain On Train
Ambala (Haryana): In a unique incident, a woman traveling by train successfully delivered a baby girl with emergency assistance at Ambala station on Saturday, October 4. The expectant mother was journeying from Jammu Tawi to Kanpur with her spouse when she unexpectedly experienced labour pains. As the train made its regular stop at Ambala Cantonment station, railway police and medical professionals quickly responded to provide critical care to both mother and infant. Assistant Sub-Inspector Hans Raj of the Railway Police was performing his station duties when a fellow passenger alerted him about the woman travelling in a general compartment of the Jammu-Kanpur Express experiencing contractions.
What Happened?
Hans Raj, together with woman constable Jyoti, immediately boarded the coach during its scheduled platform stop. Upon assessment, they discovered the woman's condition was worsening and required urgent medical attention. Emergency services were contacted through the 112 helpline. Station personnel helped the couple disembark from the train, with support from the female constable. Medical staff arrived promptly from a nearby hospital. With doctors and women police officers present, the woman safely delivered her daughter at the railway platform. Following the delivery, an ambulance was immediately arranged to transport the new mother and her baby to Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantonment, where they were admitted for comprehensive post-delivery care and medical monitoring. Medical staff at the hospital confirmed that both mother and newborn are in stable condition and recovering well. The hospital sources added that the pair are receiving appropriate medical attention and are being kept under observation to ensure their continued well-being.
