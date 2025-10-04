MLTX LEGAL NOTICE: Moonlake Immunotherapeutics Faces Securities Fraud Investigation Due To Drug Trial Results Contact BFA Law If You Lost Money

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firmannounces an investigation into MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ: MLTX) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

Why Is MoonLake being Investigated?

MoonLake is a clinical stage biotechnology company focusing on therapies to address inflammatory skin and joint diseases. During the relevant period, MoonLake conducted highly anticipated Phase 3 VELA trials for sonelokimab, an investigational therapeutic designed to treat inflammatory diseases, in adult participants with moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa.

On September 29, 2025, before market hours, MoonLake reported its week 16 results of the VELA Phase 3 trials. The company reported disappointing results for both trials, calling into question the drug's chances for regulatory approval and commercial viability. On this news, the price of MoonLake stock fell $55.75 per share, or nearly 90%, from $61.99 per share on September 28, 2025, to $6.24 per share on September 29, 2025.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in MoonLake you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

