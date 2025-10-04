Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hamas Says It Will Free All Hostages Under Trump Plan. Here's What That Really Means


2025-10-04 06:10:06
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the span of two days, a war that has dragged on since October 7, 2023, edged toward an inflection point.

After U.S. President Donald Trump issued an ultimatum with a deadline, Hamas said it would release all remaining hostages-those alive and the bodies of those who died-under his 20-point plan for Gaza.

Israel, in turn, said it is preparing the first phase of implementation focused on getting the captives out.

The public choreography matters. Trump urged Israel to pause strikes to allow safe extraction.

Hamas said it would hand Gaza's administration to a technocratic Palestinian body backed by Arab and Islamic states and start mediator-led talks on details.

Israel welcomed momentum on hostages but has not accepted any outcome that lets Hamas keep weapons or authority.


What's actually on the table is straightforward:

  • an immediate ceasefire;
  • a phased Israeli pullback to an agreed line;
  • a rapid, comprehensive hostage release tied to a large prisoner exchange;
  • a transitional government that excludes Hamas; and
  • the dismantling of Hamas's military network.

Aid would surge once the guns fall quiet, and reforms by the Palestinian Authority could open a path to self-determination.

The story behind the story is the sequencing-and whether the hardest issues can be locked down in writing.

Israel wants verifiable disarmament and a clear security framework before deeper withdrawals.

Hamas has signaled willingness to give up governing power but has not publicly committed to disarm.

Mediators such as Qatar and Egypt are working the order of steps: when hostages move, when prisoners are freed, when troops pull back, and how aid flows at scale.

Why this matters beyond the region is simple. If the pieces click, families could see hostages home within days and civilians in Gaza could get immediate relief.

If they don't-if disarmament, governance, or verification fail-this opening could shrink to a brief pause.

The next 72 hours, and the fine print agreed through mediators, will decide whether this becomes a real off-ramp from a devastating war or just another near-miss.

