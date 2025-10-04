Defense Forces Strike Four Important Russian Targets, Including Small Missile Ship Buyan-M
One of the targets was the Kirishinefteorgsintez oil refinery in the Leningrad region. It is one of the largest Russian oil refineries, processing 18.4 million tons of oil per year.
“Explosions and a fire were recorded at the facility. The results of the damage are being clarified,” the General Staff said.
In the Republic of Karelia, near Onega Lake, the small artillery and missile ship Buyan-M was damaged. The extent of the damage is currently being assessed.
In the Kursk region, the Defense Forces struck the Garmon radar complex and a transport and loading vehicle of the Iskander mobile short-range ballistic missile system.
In the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region, the command post of the eighth army of the Russian Armed Forces was struck. The results are being clarified.
As reported by Ukrinform, Special Operations Forces struck an air defense system in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation with dron es.
Illustrative photo: Ministry of Defense
