BJP Slams UPA For 'Bowing To US Pressure' After 26/11, Says Political Will Was 'Missing'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) BJP national spokesperson and Lok Sabha MP Sambit Patra on Saturday launched a blistering attack on the previous UPA-led government, accusing it of lacking the "political will" to retaliate after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks despite the armed forces being "fully capable and ready".

He alleged that the Congress leadership "bowed down before US orders", compromising national pride and security.

Patra made these remarks while reacting to former Union Minister P. Chidambaram's recent revelation that although he had favoured a retaliatory strike against Pakistan in the wake of the Mumbai attacks, the government decided against it under international pressure -- particularly from the United States.

"If we look at the past, India before 2014, and what India is today under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the difference is clear," Patra said during a Press conference in New Delhi.

"Before 2014, under Sonia Gandhi and the UPA, what was India's decisive strength? And after 2014, under Narendra Modi, India's decisive strength is very clear. The Indian Army was brave and capable even before 2014. They had all their capabilities, all their courage. But what was missing was political will," he said.

Referring to Chidambaram's interview, the BJP MP added, "He said that after the 26/11 attack, the decision not to retaliate or use kinetic force against Pakistan was taken under foreign pressure. Chidambaram has clearly stated that then US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice had said that under no circumstances should India take any action against Pakistan."

"Chidambaram and then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh were told not to react by the US government. There was worldwide pressure, and the US specifically exerted it on the Prime Minister and the Home Minister," he added.

Patra also cited Congress MP Manish Tewari's earlier statements acknowledging that some leaders wanted a strong response, but the Congress Working Committee (CWC) chose diplomacy over retaliation.

"Manish Tewari himself admitted that the US pressure on India cannot be ignored," Patra noted.

Turning his criticism toward the Gandhi family, the BJP spokesperson alleged that Sonia Gandhi was the one who dictated the decision not to act.

"You may wonder who made this decision. I tell you today, this decision was made illegally and unconstitutionally by Sonia Gandhi, and she dictated it. Sonia Madam directed Manmohan Singh and Home Minister Chidambaram that no action should be taken against Pakistan. She forced India to bow down and gave shelter to Pakistan," Patra claimed.

He further alleged that Congress had consistently attempted to undermine the armed forces.

"Whether it was 'Operation Sindoor', the earlier surgical strikes, or the airstrike, the Congress Party has tried to obstruct every matter. On every issue, the Congress Party, under Sonia Gandhi's direction -- with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra -- has raised questions and attempted to undermine the country's Army," he said.

Patra also lashed out at Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai for his remarks on Operation Sindoor.

"Even the Congress chief in Uttar Pradesh went so far as to say that he does not trust the statements of the CDS or the Air Chief Marshal. They should decide what their stance is," he said.

Concluding his remarks, Patra contrasted the current government's "decisiveness" with that of the UPA era.

"India has changed, and the changed India has valour. The India that existed before 2014 had the courage of the Army but lacked political will. Under Prime Minister Modi, we now see both -- courage and political determination," he asserted.