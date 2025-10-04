NBA Legend James Worthy Meets With Emirates Group Chairman Ahead Of Emirates NBA Cup 2024



NBA Legend James Worthy brought the NBA Cup trophy to tip off Emirates NBA Cup 2024, which starts today Basketball clinic held to nurture the spirit of sportsmanship amongst youth of Al Nasr Club

Dubai, UAE - 12 November 2024: His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline & Group and NBA legend James Worthy met today at Emirates Group Headquarters to tip off the Emirates NBA Cup 2024, which starts today.

Worthy brought the NBA Cup to mark the occasion, as Emirates celebrates the arrival of the much-anticipated tournament. During the visit, Worthy engaged with Emirates Group employees and signed autographs.

Later in the day, youth basketball players were treated to a basketball clinic at Zabeel Park led by Worthy as part of Dubai Fitness Challenge. Kids between the ages of 8 and 13 from Al Nasr Club participated in the clinic to improve their skills, learning tips and tricks first-hand from the basketball legend.

James Worthy played his entire professional career for the Los Angeles Lakers, was a seven-time NBA All-Star, 1988 NBA Finals MVP and a member of three NBA championship teams (1985, '87, '88). He was named to the NBA's 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams.

Emirates NBA Cup play tips off today, Tuesday, 12 November, with the New York Knicks visiting the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by the Golden State Warriors hosting the Dallas Mavericks at 10 p.m. ET.

