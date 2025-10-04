ACI's Industrial Exports At JD5.612B In 1St 9 Months 2025-Data

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct.4 (Petra) - The Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI)'s exports increased by 15.7% during the past nine months of this year, compared to the same period last year, maintaining their upward trend since the beginning of 2025.The ACI's statistical data showed the chamber's industrial exports, based on its issued certificates of origin, rose to JD 5.612 billion during the January-September period of this year, compared to JD 4.849 billion during the same period last year.During the same period, eight sub-sectors recorded an increase in their exports, with rates ranging between 55.1% for construction industries and 23.2% for supply, food, agricultural, and livestock industries.In contrast, exports of the woodworking and furniture industries declined by 10.6%, while the exporting value of packaging, paper, cardboard, and office supplies dropped by 2.2%.Four Arab and foreign countries accounted for more than half of the chamber's exports during the past months of this year, namely India, the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq, recording a value of JD3.152 billion.The chamber's exports to India rose by 29.4%, reaching approximately JD890 million, compared to JD687 million for the same period last year.The data revealed the chamber's exports to Saudi Arabia went up by 7.7% during the past nine months of this year, recording a value of JD636 million, compared to JD590 million for the same period last year.Conversely, the chamber's exports to Iraq declined slightly by 1.3%, falling to JD693 million, compared to JD702 million for the same period last year.The chamber's exports to the United States also plunged by 6.5% during the past nine months of the current year, recording JD938 million, against JD1.003 billion during the same period last year.However, the U.S. remained the top importer of the ACI's industrial exports at the level of Arab and foreign countries.Statistical data showed a 464.6% increase in the ACI's industrial exports to Syria during the past nine months of this year, reaching JD 283 million, compared to JD50 million during the same period last year.According to the geographical distribution of the chamber's exports, Arab countries led the scene with a value of JD2.651 billion, followed by non-Arab Asian countries with JD1.251 billion, and North American nations with JD973 million.Over the same period, ACI's industrial exports to European Union countries amounted to JD361 million, followed by non-EU European states with JD187 million, African nations with JD 99 million, South American countries with JD52 million, and other countries with JD37 million.The chamber's exports in the mining industries reached a value of JD1.367 billion, while chemicals and cosmetics stood at JD1 billion, and engineering, electrical, and information technology at JD902 million.Exports of the food, agricultural, and livestock industries sectors amounted to approximately JD723 million, while exports of medical supplies and equipment reached JD552 million, and leather and textiles stood at JD 473 million.The remaining exports went to the plastic and rubber industries valued at approximately JD235 million, while exports of packaging, paper, cardboard, and office supplies stood at JD199 million, while construction stood at around JD146 million and wood and furniture at JD14 million.Established in 1962, Amman Chamber of Industry currently has 8,600 industrial facilities under its membership, employing 159,000 workers, with a capital of approximately JD5 billion.