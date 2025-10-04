Five Civilians Injured In Enemy Drone Attacks In Kharkiv Region
The Russians struck with various types of drones in the Bohodukhiv, Chuhuiv, and Kupiansk districts.
In the Zolochiv community, private houses were destroyed, farm buildings and power grids were damaged.
In the village of Lisna Stinka, two men and two women were injured.Read also: Russia attacks Ukraine with drones and missiles and hits 21 locations
In the village of Dachne, a 63-year-old man suffered shrapnel wounds. He was hospitalized.
As reported by Ukrinform, on the evening of October 3, Russian invaders attacked critical infrastructure in Zlatopil. The city's power supply was cut off
Photo: National Police
