Marked Ecological Shifting In Kuwait...Downpour Invigorates Barren Land
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) News report by Manar Al-Otaibi
KUWAIT, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- In recently repeated scenes in some areas in Kuwait, barren lands have turned into green oases due to rain floods, triggering a notable change in plant coverage that reveals the favorable impact of rainwater harvesting.
On the road leading to Al-Forda Market in Sulaibiya in Kabd area, rain torrents have gathered only to give the area an exceptional beauty thanks to its green space and diverse herbs amidst drought-surrounded water swamps.
This transformation is considered to be a vivid reflection of the ability of rainwater and floods to give a new life to the environment at a time when many countries are doing their utmost to find sustainable solutions to stem desertification and water scarcity.
This marked vegetation, which, in fact, looks like a flash of life, emerged following a wave of heavy rain and flood that hit Kuwait in November 2018, thus turning its dry soil into striking green coverage.
However, this highlights the significance of necessarily capitalizing on this untapped treasure that has stupendous environmental potential by means of reviving the dry area and buttressing vegetation in a desert environment that makes up 90 percent of Kuwaitآ's total area.
Following the 2018 rain floods, water flowed into the area to create a giant lake that has anomalously changed the characteristics of the place and contributed to the growth of herbs and plants in a scene that reflects the importance of rainwater.
The process of directing floods to more than area is deemed one of the sustainable solutions for environmental revival, particularly in desert countries like Kuwait, given that investing floodwater and distributing it amond separate areas would unquestionably lead to invigorating the soil and spurring vegetation growth.
Nevertheless, due to surging summer temperature, it is inescapably essential to feed water ponds through a set of environmental and engineering methods such as establishing basins and reservoirs to collect and direct floodwater carefully with a view to backing the ecosystem and preserving rain-created vegetation.
It is considered one of the effective environmental solutions to ensure the sustainability of green areas and prevent soil dryness amid scorching summer weather by means of supplying them with excess or triple-treated water.
In spite of the short rain season and water scarcity, it is necessary to manage and use this water and floods in a smart manner in a bid to obtain significant environmental and economic benefits in a country that has always committed to fulfilling global trends of conserving the environment and combatting desertification.
In this regard, Acting Director-General of the Environment Public Authority Nouf Bahbahani underlined her agencyآ's commitment to protecting green spaces and plant communities, particularly in light of fighting season rain impacts, by means of carrying out projects to fence thee sites across the country.
Elaborating, she told KUNA that site-fencing is mainly meant to protect vegetation, fend off overgrazing and ensure continued feeding of the groundwater reserve with rainwater with the ultimate goal of buttressing plant life sustainability and reducing desertification, which is one of the key environmental challenges the country has to address.
Bahbahani added that such efforts come in the context of the Environment Public Authorityآ's efforts to promote the urban scene, improve environmental quality and back the Stateآ's goals of boosting the green area.
She underlined the protection of such water surfaces would also contribute to conserving the soil and regulating the use of natural resources.
The official also stressed the significance of making use of rainwater and flood as an alternative water resource, considering this water a promising opportunity to support the countryآ's water security.
She noted that her authority, in collaboration with other state ministries and bodies concerned, is seeking to develop practical plans to step up the Stateآ's efforts to protect the environment, develop natural resources and tap rainwater.
For her part, Secretary-General of Kuwait Environment Protection Society (KEPS) Jenan Behzad said that rainwater harvesting marks one of the strategic solutions to address challenges of water scarcity in dry environments like Kuwait.
Also speaking to KUNA, he underlined the importance of storing and using rainwater in developing agricultural and environmental activities.
She said that it is essential to promote water security by regulating rainwater and flood and turning them into reservoirs or basins, thus easing pressure on sewage networks and infrastructure and helping in adaptation to climate changes.
Behzad also called for making use of rainwater harvesting in the State of Kuwait, which faces a serious scarcity of fresh water resources since it has no rivers or lakes and heavily relies on seawater desalination.
Studies show that it has become necessary to promote environmental awareness and disseminate rainwater harvesting, especially in the regions that face water scarcity or growing climate changes, suggesting smart environmental solutions as the way to a more sustainable future.
Field and practical studies also indicated tangible positive impacts of rainwater harvesting techniques in arid and semi-arid regions as researchers noticed plant growth and vegetation in a soil where levels of organic carbon, nitrogen, phosphor and potassium are so high.
Rainwater harvesting projects in Kuwait are considered a vital step towards the maximum utilization of environmental benefits and this seasonal natural resource. (end)
