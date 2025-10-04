EU Welcomes Hamasآ' Readiness To Release Prisoners

403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU Welcomes Hamasآ' Readiness To Release Prisoners
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- The European Union (EU) welcomed on Saturday the announcement by the Palestinian movement Hamas of its approval of US President Donald Trumpآ's proposal to end the war in the Gaza Strip.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a post on X that Hamasآ' stated readiness to release prisoners on the basis of President Trumpآ's recent proposal was "encouraging".
Von der Leyen stressed that "this moment must be seized", noting that an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all prisoners are within reach.
She underlined that "Europe will support all efforts aiming to end the suffering of civilians and to promote the only viable solution for peace, the two-state solution."
Hamas announced on Friday evening its agreement to release all Israeli occupation prisoners, both alive and deceased. President Trump also urged the Israeli occupation to immediately halt strikes on Gaza, declaring that Hamas was "ready for peace. (end)
arn
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a post on X that Hamasآ' stated readiness to release prisoners on the basis of President Trumpآ's recent proposal was "encouraging".
Von der Leyen stressed that "this moment must be seized", noting that an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all prisoners are within reach.
She underlined that "Europe will support all efforts aiming to end the suffering of civilians and to promote the only viable solution for peace, the two-state solution."
Hamas announced on Friday evening its agreement to release all Israeli occupation prisoners, both alive and deceased. President Trump also urged the Israeli occupation to immediately halt strikes on Gaza, declaring that Hamas was "ready for peace. (end)
arn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment