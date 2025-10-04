Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EU Welcomes Hamasآ' Readiness To Release Prisoners


2025-10-04 05:03:58
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- The European Union (EU) welcomed on Saturday the announcement by the Palestinian movement Hamas of its approval of US President Donald Trumpآ's proposal to end the war in the Gaza Strip.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a post on X that Hamasآ' stated readiness to release prisoners on the basis of President Trumpآ's recent proposal was "encouraging".
Von der Leyen stressed that "this moment must be seized", noting that an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all prisoners are within reach.
She underlined that "Europe will support all efforts aiming to end the suffering of civilians and to promote the only viable solution for peace, the two-state solution."
Hamas announced on Friday evening its agreement to release all Israeli occupation prisoners, both alive and deceased. President Trump also urged the Israeli occupation to immediately halt strikes on Gaza, declaring that Hamas was "ready for peace. (end)
