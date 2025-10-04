Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PM To Inaugurate Mumbai Intl Airport, Oct 8

2025-10-04 05:03:39
PM Narendra Modi

Mumbai – Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Navi Mumbai International Airport on October 8.

The airport received its aerodrome licence from the aviation safety regulator DGCA on September 30.

The project is being developed in multiple phases by Navi Mumbai International Airport, in which Adani Group has a 74 per cent stake, and the remaining 26 per cent is with the Maharashtra government's land development authority CIDCO.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the airport at 2.40 pm on October 8, and it will be operational from December, CIDCO Vice Chairman and Managing Director Vijay Singhal said at a briefing on Saturday.

Navi Mumbai International Airport will be the second airport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, and its airport code is 'NMI'.

