RBI Has Kept Possibility Of Future Rate Cuts Open: Report

Photo Credit-X

Kolkata – The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept the possibility of future rate cuts open, with its monetary policy committee (MPC) sharply revising its inflation forecast downwards, according to a recent report by Crisil Intelligence.

The central bank had on October 1 kept its policy interest rate unchanged at 5.5 per cent for the second consecutive time, citing concerns over tariff uncertainties.

The report said the MPC acknowledged that GDP growth would face downside risks in the second half of the current financial year (2025-26), due to the impact of US tariffs.

However, the recent rationalisation of GST rates will partially offset the overall impact, Crisil Intelligence said.

“Certain labour-intensive sectors are most vulnerable to the impact of US tariffs and need policy support. With inflation becoming a less worry this fiscal, the initiation of US Federal Reserve's rate cuts will provide space for the RBI to cut rates,” the report stated.