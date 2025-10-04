IND Vs WI, 1St Test Day 3: India Dominates West Indies By An Innings And 140 Runs, Leads 1-0

India sealed a commanding victory over the West Indies by an innings and 140 runs in the first Test at Ahmedabad, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Ravindra Jadeja was the star of the show, claiming four vital wickets to crush the West Indies' batting line-up. Earlier, Jadeja also scored an unbeaten 104, contributing to India's massive total of 448/5 declared.

Centuries Power India's Total

KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel were the other standout performers with centuries, building a solid platform for India. Their partnerships ensured that the team could declare confidently before Day 3, putting immense pressure on the visitors. Washington Sundar remained unbeaten on 9 as India opted to end their innings early, leaving the West Indies a mountain to climb.

West Indies Struggle in Humid Conditions

Skipper Roston Chase won the toss and elected to bat first, but West Indies struggled under humid conditions. Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah exploited the pitch conditions perfectly, swinging the ball and hitting the seam to bundle out the visitors for just 162. Justin Greaves top-scored with 32, but the rest of the batting order failed to make an impact.

Early Setbacks for India

India's reply began cautiously, and rain interrupted play for 22 minutes. Yashasvi Jaiswal looked fluent and scored a quick 36 before edging Jayden Seales to the keeper. Sai Sudharsan also had a brief stay, misreading a pull shot and getting trapped in front. Despite these early hiccups, India's middle and lower order consolidated, with centuries from Jurel, Rahul, and Jadeja dominating the innings.

West Indies Collapses Again

In their second innings, West Indies could not recover, as Jadeja's four-wicket haul further dismantled their batting line-up. India's bowlers, led by the experienced left-arm spinner, ensured that the visitors were bowled out cheaply, handing India a dominant win in the series opener.