Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor's Unexpected Airport Hug Sparks Fan Frenzy, Video Goes Viral

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, one of Hindi cinema's most admired on-screen pairs, created a buzz as they crossed paths at Mumbai airport recently.

The duo, who have earlier starred together in films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha, were seen greeting each other warmly, a moment that quickly went viral on social media.

The actors recently wowed fans with a stylish appearance at Mumbai's airport.

Deepika, known for her effortless airport style, opted for a grey co-ord set featuring a collared zip-up jacket paired with trousers. She complemented the look with minimal accessories -- small earrings, black sunglasses, and a neatly tied bun. Ranbir Kapoor was also seen arriving at the airport. Viral clips circulating online showed the two arriving separately at the airport in their respective cars. Ranbir, dressed in an all-black ensemble paired with a cap and sunglasses, was seen walking towards the terminal when he noticed Deepika leaving in an electric shuttle. The Bajirao Mastani actor stopped upon seeing him. The two exchanged a warm hug before boarding the shuttle together, sparking immediate buzz across social media platforms. The sighting comes amid confirmation from Vyjayanthi Movies that Deepika Padukone will no longer be part of 'Kalki 2898 AD's sequel.

The production house Vyjayanthi Movies took to its X account to make the announcement.

In their statement, the makers mentioned that they decided to part ways with Deepika after "careful consideration," adding that a film like Kalki deserves a higher level of "commitment."

"This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. A film like Kalki 2898 AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works," the statement read.

The decision has come as a surprise to many fans, as Deepika was one of the lead stars of the first part, alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. This isn't the first time Deepika has hit a roadblock with major projects.

Back in May, reports surfaced that she had been replaced in Prabhas's Spirit, another major project directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Shortly after, the makers confirmed that 'Animal' actress Triptii Dimri had joined the cast.

Now, Deepika is reportedly teaming up with Allu Arjun for Atlee's upcoming film, AA22xA6.

The actress has officially begun filming for 'King,' her sixth collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan. The duo was last seen together in 'Jawan.'

On the work front, Ranbir will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love and War,' co-starring his wife Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. He will also play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited two-part epic 'Ramayana'.Ranbir was most recently seen in the Netflix show 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' in a cameo role. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)