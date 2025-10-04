Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Global Economy Briefing - October 3, 2025


2025-10-04 05:00:42
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Global markets steadied Friday as a softer U.S. services reading collided with still-elevated price pressures and a patchwork of signals from Europe and emerging economies, while holiday closures in China and South Korea thinned liquidity across Asia.

In the United States, the ISM non-manufacturing index slipped to 50.0 in September from 52.0, with business activity at 49.9, new orders 50.4, and employment 47.2-pointing to a loss of momentum even as services-sector inflation stayed hot with prices paid at 69.4.

A parallel S&P Global survey was firmer at 54.2 (composite 53.9), underscoring a split picture that keeps the policy path sensitive to incoming data and remarks from Federal Reserve officials speaking through the day.

Europe offered a mixed growth read alongside disinflation at the factory gate. Germany's services rose into expansion at 51.5 (composite 52.0), while France weakened further (services 48.5; composite 48.1).

Eurozone aggregates hovered just above 50 (services 51.3; composite 51.2). Producer prices fell 0.3% month on month and 0.6% year on year in August, reinforcing a cooling pipeline as investors parsed comments from ECB leaders. In the U.K., services cooled to 50.8, leaving growth near stall speed.


With China's and South Korea's markets shut for National Day, Asia's lead was muted. Singapore's retail sales rose 5.2% year on year and 0.5% month on month, hinting at resilient household demand despite regional cross-currents.

In the Americas, Canada's services PMI remained in contraction at 46.3 as reserve assets eased to $126.6 billion. U.S. energy data showed Baker Hughes oil rigs at 422 and total rigs at 549, a marginal downtick that could temper future supply growth at the margin.

Latin America's signals were two-sided. Brazil's August industrial output rose 0.8% on the month but fell 0.7% on the year, while September PMIs slipped into contraction (services 46.3; composite 46.0).

Mexico's July fixed investment rebounded 1.6% month on month but declined 6.6% from a year earlier, pointing to soft capex momentum into the second half.

Bottom line: With U.S. services losing altitude and euro-area prices easing, investors face a familiar trade-off-slower growth versus sticky services inflation-leaving the dollar, global rates, and cyclicals finely balanced into the U.S. session.

