Bitcoin's Rally Has A Simple Engine: Real Money Is Flowing In
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bitcoin is back within sight of its record, trading near 122,000 on Saturday after a week of steady gains that pushed it to within 2–3% of the August peak around 124,000–125,000.
The move wasn't magic; it was money. U.S. spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) logged five straight days of net buying this week, adding roughly $2.25 billion.
Friday alone drew close to a billion dollars, led by the largest fund. That tide of demand tightened spreads, lifted futures basis, and coaxed sidelined capital back into the market.
Behind the story is the macro backdrop and market psychology. Softer U.S. private-payrolls data nudged investors toward assets that benefit when rates stop rising, while October's“Uptober” reputation gave traders permission to lean bullish.
In short: one part hard flows, one part easier financial conditions, one part narrative-enough to turn a quiet advance into a crowd-gathering rally.
Major tokens came along. Ether hovered around 4,500 (about 1% on the day and roughly 17% higher on the week). Solana held near 229 after a strong run.
XRP idled around 3.02, still wrestling with the 3.10–3.20 ceiling that has capped recent attempts higher.
Litecoin rose to roughly 119. Binance Coin outperformed large caps, jumping nearly 8% toward new highs.
Speculation stayed lively on smaller names: FLOKI surged about 34%, while JELLY, BLESS, and DOOD posted outsized gains.
Not everything ran-MYX fell roughly 35%, and SUI and LINK slipped modestly-reminding investors that the tide isn't lifting all boats equally.
The charts argue for momentum with a caution label. On the daily view, bitcoin sits above the cloud and key moving averages, with a firm positive trend and a relative-strength reading around 69-strong but not extreme.
The four-hour picture is hotter, with an overbought RSI near 77 and momentum starting to cool. That sets up a straightforward playbook: resistance sits at 124,000–125,000; first supports are 121,000–120,000, then 119,000 and 116,000.
The takeaway is easy to grasp, even from outside Brazil or crypto's core: this rally is flow-led. If ETF demand stays positive and macro conditions don't turn, a fresh high is plausible. A pause toward 120,000 would be a reset, not a reversal.
