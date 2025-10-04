Rio Nightlife Guide For Friday, October 4, 2025
-
Why picked: Sertanejo legends return with a career-spanning arena show.
Start: 22:00 (doors 20:00)
Address: Farmasi Arena, Av. Embaixador Abelardo Bueno, 3401, Barra da Tijuca
Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" co
Tickets: Buy via Farmasi Arena
-
Why picked: Radio-friendly sertanejo with big sing-alongs in Barra.
Start: 21:30
Address: Qualistage, Av. Ayrton Senna, 3000, Barra da Tijuca
Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" co
Tickets: Ticketmaster event page
-
Why picked: An intimate Copacabana tribute to Nana Caymmi-classy start to the night.
Start: 20:00
Address: Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
Website: Blue Note show page
Tickets: Eventim
-
Why picked: Groove-heavy, upbeat set-perfect follow-up after Alice Caymmi.
Start: 22:30
Address: Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
Website: Blue Note show page
Tickets: Eventim
-
Why picked: Three classic forró acts in one night-dance floor guaranteed.
Start: 21:00
Address: Espaço Hall, Av. Ayrton Senna, 5850, Barra da Tijuca
Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" com/agend
Tickets: Uhuu
-
Carol Biazin at Circo Voador - sold out
- R. dos Arcos s/n, Lapa. Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" co
BK at Fundição Progresso - sold out
- R. dos Arcos, 24, Lapa. Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" com/programaca
Bateria do Salgueiro at Rio Scenarium (from 20:00)
- Rua do Lavradio, 20, Centro. Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" co
Copacabana combo: Start at Blue Note for Alice Caymmi (20:00), stay for Milton Guedes (22:30), then ride 15–20 min to Lapa for a late look at Rio Scenarium (open until ~03:00 on Saturdays).
Barra megashows: Pick either Gustavo Mioto (21:30, Qualistage) or Chitãozinho & Xororó (22:00, Farmasi Arena); if you want to keep dancing after, hop to Espaço Hall's forró festival in the same district.Getting around & quick tips
-
Use registered taxis/ride-hailing; avoid long street parking near venues.
Allow extra time in Barra for venue security/entry lines.
Keep valuables front-of-mind in busy Lapa and after midnight crowd surges.
Most venues accept cards; carry minimal cash and a photo ID.
Listings gathered for Saturday, October 4, 2025. Always recheck ticket status close to showtime.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment