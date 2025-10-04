Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Rio Nightlife Guide For Friday, October 4, 2025


2025-10-04 05:00:38
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio: Chitãozinho & Xororó rock Farmasi Arena, Gustavo Mioto brings hits to Qualistage, Blue Note hosts Alice Caymmi at 20:00 and Milton Guedes at 22:30, and Espaço Hall throws a triple-forró Festival Playlist-while Carol Biazin at Circo Voador and BK at Fundição Progresso are sold out but will keep Lapa buzzing.

Top Picks Tonight Chitãozinho & Xororó -“Uma História de Sucesso” (22:00)
  • Why picked: Sertanejo legends return with a career-spanning arena show.
  • Start: 22:00 (doors 20:00)
  • Address: Farmasi Arena, Av. Embaixador Abelardo Bueno, 3401, Barra da Tijuca
  • Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" co
  • Tickets: Buy via Farmasi Arena
Gustavo Mioto at Qualistage (21:30)
  • Why picked: Radio-friendly sertanejo with big sing-alongs in Barra.
  • Start: 21:30
  • Address: Qualistage, Av. Ayrton Senna, 3000, Barra da Tijuca
  • Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" co
  • Tickets: Ticketmaster event page
Alice Caymmi -“Para Minha Tia Nana” at Blue Note (20:00)
  • Why picked: An intimate Copacabana tribute to Nana Caymmi-classy start to the night.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
  • Website: Blue Note show page
  • Tickets: Eventim
Milton Guedes at Blue Note (22:30)
  • Why picked: Groove-heavy, upbeat set-perfect follow-up after Alice Caymmi.
  • Start: 22:30
  • Address: Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
  • Website: Blue Note show page
  • Tickets: Eventim
Festival Playlist (Limão com Mel, Mastruz com Leite, Magníficos) at Espaço Hall (21:00)
  • Why picked: Three classic forró acts in one night-dance floor guaranteed.
  • Start: 21:00
  • Address: Espaço Hall, Av. Ayrton Senna, 5850, Barra da Tijuca
  • Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" com/agend
  • Tickets: Uhuu
Also notable
  • Carol Biazin at Circo Voador - sold out - R. dos Arcos s/n, Lapa. Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" co
  • BK at Fundição Progresso - sold out - R. dos Arcos, 24, Lapa. Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" com/programaca
  • Bateria do Salgueiro at Rio Scenarium (from 20:00) - Rua do Lavradio, 20, Centro. Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" co
Suggested route

Copacabana combo: Start at Blue Note for Alice Caymmi (20:00), stay for Milton Guedes (22:30), then ride 15–20 min to Lapa for a late look at Rio Scenarium (open until ~03:00 on Saturdays).

Barra megashows: Pick either Gustavo Mioto (21:30, Qualistage) or Chitãozinho & Xororó (22:00, Farmasi Arena); if you want to keep dancing after, hop to Espaço Hall's forró festival in the same district.

Getting around & quick tips
  • Use registered taxis/ride-hailing; avoid long street parking near venues.
  • Allow extra time in Barra for venue security/entry lines.
  • Keep valuables front-of-mind in busy Lapa and after midnight crowd surges.
  • Most venues accept cards; carry minimal cash and a photo ID.

Listings gathered for Saturday, October 4, 2025. Always recheck ticket status close to showtime.

MENAFN04102025007421016031ID1110149251

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search