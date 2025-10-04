Rio Nightlife Guide For Friday, October 4, 2025

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio: Chitãozinho & Xororó rock Farmasi Arena, Gustavo Mioto brings hits to Qualistage, Blue Note hosts Alice Caymmi at 20:00 and Milton Guedes at 22:30, and Espaço Hall throws a triple-forró Festival Playlist-while Carol Biazin at Circo Voador and BK at Fundição Progresso are sold out but will keep Lapa buzzing.



Why picked: Sertanejo legends return with a career-spanning arena show.

Start: 22:00 (doors 20:00)

Address: Farmasi Arena, Av. Embaixador Abelardo Bueno, 3401, Barra da Tijuca

Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" co Tickets: Buy via Farmasi Arena



Why picked: Radio-friendly sertanejo with big sing-alongs in Barra.

Start: 21:30

Address: Qualistage, Av. Ayrton Senna, 3000, Barra da Tijuca

Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" co Tickets: Ticketmaster event page



Why picked: An intimate Copacabana tribute to Nana Caymmi-classy start to the night.

Start: 20:00

Address: Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana

Website: Blue Note show page Tickets: Eventim



Why picked: Groove-heavy, upbeat set-perfect follow-up after Alice Caymmi.

Start: 22:30

Address: Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana

Website: Blue Note show page Tickets: Eventim



Why picked: Three classic forró acts in one night-dance floor guaranteed.

Start: 21:00

Address: Espaço Hall, Av. Ayrton Senna, 5850, Barra da Tijuca

Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" com/agend Tickets: Uhuu



Carol Biazin at Circo Voador - sold out - R. dos Arcos s/n, Lapa. Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" co

BK at Fundição Progresso - sold out - R. dos Arcos, 24, Lapa. Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" com/programaca Bateria do Salgueiro at Rio Scenarium (from 20:00) - Rua do Lavradio, 20, Centro. Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" co

Top Picks Tonight Chitãozinho & Xororó -“Uma História de Sucesso” (22:00)Gustavo Mioto at Qualistage (21:30)Alice Caymmi -“Para Minha Tia Nana” at Blue Note (20:00)Milton Guedes at Blue Note (22:30)Festival Playlist (Limão com Mel, Mastruz com Leite, Magníficos) at Espaço Hall (21:00)Also notableSuggested route

Copacabana combo: Start at Blue Note for Alice Caymmi (20:00), stay for Milton Guedes (22:30), then ride 15–20 min to Lapa for a late look at Rio Scenarium (open until ~03:00 on Saturdays).

Barra megashows: Pick either Gustavo Mioto (21:30, Qualistage) or Chitãozinho & Xororó (22:00, Farmasi Arena); if you want to keep dancing after, hop to Espaço Hall's forró festival in the same district.



Use registered taxis/ride-hailing; avoid long street parking near venues.

Allow extra time in Barra for venue security/entry lines.

Keep valuables front-of-mind in busy Lapa and after midnight crowd surges. Most venues accept cards; carry minimal cash and a photo ID.

Getting around & quick tips

Listings gathered for Saturday, October 4, 2025. Always recheck ticket status close to showtime.