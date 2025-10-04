SIT Investigation Will Uncover Full Truth Behind Karur Stampede: CM Stalin

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 4 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday announced that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will begin its probe into the devastating stampede in Karur, following directives from the Madras High Court.

He assured citizens that the government will uncover the full truth behind the tragedy and hold every responsible party accountable.

In a detailed statement shared on the social media platform X, CM Stalin said the government was acting with "utmost seriousness", fully complying with the observations and guidelines issued by the High Court.

"Accountability will be fixed at every level," he asserted, underlining that no lapses would be overlooked in the pursuit of justice for the victims.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the profound grief caused by the incident, which claimed dozens of lives and left several injured.

"The tragedy in Karur has deeply shaken all of us. I am anguished seeing the tears of every family that has lost their loved ones," CM Stalin said, calling it an irreparable loss to the state.

Looking beyond immediate accountability, the Chief Minister announced a long-term safety initiative aimed at preventing similar disasters in the future.

He said Tamil Nadu, which has pioneered progressive reforms in many sectors, would now take the lead in crowd safety management across India.

To achieve this, the government plans to convene discussions with domain experts, political representatives, social activists, and members of the public from across the state.

The outcome will be a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for managing large public gatherings and preventing crowd crushes.

"This framework will not only serve Tamil Nadu but also stand as a model for the entire country," CM Stalin said.

He urged political parties to put aside blame games and work collectively towards safeguarding lives. "Let us not engage in political blame games over this irreparable tragedy. Instead, let us work together towards a long-term solution. Every life is priceless."

The Chief Minister invited suggestions and inputs from all sections of society to strengthen the proposed safety plan, emphasising that preventing future tragedies requires shared responsibility and collaboration.

With the SIT investigation underway and a systemic safety plan in the making, the government hopes to restore public confidence and ensure such incidents never recur.