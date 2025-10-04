TN Police Launch Manhunt For TVK's Namakkal District Secy After Madras HC Rejects Bail Plea

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 4 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Police have intensified efforts to trace and arrest N. Satish Kumar, Namakkal district secretary of actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), after he went missing following the dismissal of his anticipatory bail petition, officials said on Saturday.

Two special squads have been formed under the supervision of Inspector Kabilan to locate the absconding TVK functionary, according to official sources.

The action comes after the Madras High Court on Friday denied anticipatory bail to Satish Kumar in connection with a case registered for allegedly attacking a private hospital in Namakkal.

The incident reportedly occurred when TVK leader Vijay was campaigning in the district ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled to be held next year.

Satish Kumar approached the court seeking protection from arrest.

During the hearing, his counsel, advocate A. Murugavel, said that his client was being falsely implicated for political reasons.

"The petitioner has not committed any crime. The case was filed solely because he happened to be present at the location when the incident took place," Murugavel added.

However, the prosecution strongly opposed the plea, presenting details of damages caused during the unrest.

Police counsel said that TVK cadres had damaged hospital property worth Rs 5 lakh during the incident.

They also said that eight other criminal cases were already pending against Satish Kumar, including charges related to public property destruction.

The police also submitted photographic evidence from the spot to substantiate their claims.

After examining the images, Justice N. Senthilkumar said that as a district-level TVK leader, Satish Kumar, could not disown responsibility for the violent actions of his cadre.

"If party members were engaged in such acts, how can the petitioner claim ignorance? Shouldn't he have exercised control over them?" the judge remarked before rejecting the anticipatory bail plea.

With the court's decision, the Namakkal police have stepped up operations to track down Satish Kumar, who has reportedly been untraceable since the judgment.

Officers said that both squads are actively following leads and scanning possible hideouts.

The move is seen as part of a broader crackdown on political violence and property damage during election campaigns.

Authorities indicated that if Satish Kumar fails to surrender, further legal steps, including issuing a lookout notice, could follow.

The police have appealed to the people to share information on his whereabouts confidentially.