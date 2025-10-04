PVL 2025: Bengaluru Torpedoes Look To Build Momentum Against Kolkata Thunderbolts

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 4 (IANS) After a pulsating five-set victory over the Goa Guardians on opening night, Bengaluru Torpedoes will look to carry their winning momentum when they face the Kolkata Thunderbolts in their second match of the Prime Volleyball League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

The Torpedoes edged past Goa 15-9, 11-15, 13-15, 17-15, 15-9 in a thrilling contest, showcasing impressive resilience under pressure. American attacker Jalen Penrose was named Player of the Match for his dominant performance, while captain and setter Matt West orchestrated the offense with precision, bringing all his attacking options into play.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Matt West, captain of Bengaluru Torpedoes said,“The confidence from that comeback win gives us belief, but what stands out for me is how connected this group already feels. We're enjoying our volleyball, and when we play with that joy and aggression, we're a tough team to beat.”

The Kolkata Thunderbolts, who will be making their first appearance of the season, are expected to pose a formidable challenge with their deep attacking lineup and well-drilled defense. With Colombian Outside hitter Sebastian Gomez and Iranian Middle blocker Matin Takavar joining the likes of Ashwal Rai, the aerial dominance and attacking versatility of the Kolkata Thunderbolts is expected to grow significantly.

“It was a great start to our season, the energy, the grit, and the way everyone stepped up when it mattered most. But we know it's just the beginning. Kolkata are a quality side with a lot of experience, and we'll need to bring the same intensity and focus tomorrow,” he added.