Dangbei Joins Amazon Italy's Prime Big Deal Days With Savings Up To €300


2025-10-04 04:31:40
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Exclusive on Amazon, October 4–10, 2025 - Save up to €300 on flagship 4K projectors and portable models.

Promotional banner for Dangbei Prime Big Deal Days showing 4K and portable projectors with discounts up to €300, valid October 4–10, 2025.

ROME, Oct. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dangbei, a leading innovator in smart projection technology, will join Amazon Italy's Prime Big Deal Days from October 4 to 10, 2025. Shoppers can save up to €300 on Dangbei's most popular projectors, from flagship 4K models to lightweight portable solutions.

Biggest Savings

Dangbei DBOX02 – 4K ALPD laser projector with 2450 ISO lumens for bright daytime viewing, Google TV, and licensed Netflix.
Now €1,199 (save €300, down from €1,499).
Bonus gift: a free stand (€89) with purchase; limited quantities.

Flagship Home Cinema Projectors

Dangbei DBOX02 Pro – 4K laser projector with HDR10+, advanced image processing, and a built-in gimbal stand for flexible placement.
Now €1,019 (save €280, down from €1,299).
Dangbei MP1 Max – Next-gen Tri-Laser + LED 4K projector with 3100 ISO lumens, 110% BT.2020 color coverage, and ΔE<1 accuracy. A top choice for cinephiles who prioritize color precision.
Now €1,699 (save €200, down from €1,899).

Lightweight & Portable Options

Dangbei Atom – Ultra-slim laser projector with 1200 ISO lumens and built-in Google TV. Compact yet powerful, delivering sharp Full HD with HDR10.
Now €629 (save €110, down from €739).

Dangbei Freedo – Battery-ready portable projector with 450 ISO lumens, a 165° gimbal stand, and licensed Netflix. Perfect for outdoor movie nights.
Now €419 (save €80, down from €499).

Dangbei N2-White – A compact entry-level projector with 400 ISO lumens brightness and minimalist design. Ideal for first-time buyers.
Now €179 (save €70, down from €249).

Dangbei N2 mini – Native 1080p projector with a 190° tilt stand and built-in Netflix. Easy wall or ceiling projection in a small package.
Now €185 (save €34, down from €219).

All deals are available exclusively at the Text>Dangbei Store on .

About Dangbei
Dangbei is a premium smart entertainment provider specializing in projectors. Trusted by over 200 million users worldwide, Dangbei combines advanced technology with user-friendly design, delivering stunning visuals and immersive sound for both home and mobile entertainment. For more information, please visit Text> .

Press Contact:
Dangbei PR team
Email: ...
Website:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:
Text>


