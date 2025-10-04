Dangbei Joins Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days In Germany With Discounts Up To 40%
BERLIN, Oct. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dangbei, a leading innovator in smart projection technology, will join Amazon Germany's Prime Big Deal Days from October 4 to 10, 2025. Shoppers can save up to 40% on Dangbei's most popular projectors, ranging from flagship 4K models to portable solutions.
Biggest Savings
Dangbei N2-White – A compact entry-level projector with 400 ISO lumens brightness, delivering bright and clear images in a minimalist design. Perfect for first-time buyers.
Now €179 (40% off, down from €299).
Flagship Home Cinema Projectors
Dangbei DBOX02 – 4K ALPD laser projector with 2450 ISO lumens for bright daytime viewing, Google TV with licensed Netflix.
Now €1,199 (25% off, down from €1,599).
Bonus gift: a free stand (€89) with purchase; limited quantities.
Dangbei DBOX02 Pro – 4K laser projector with 2000 ISO lumens, HDR10+, refined image processing, and a built-in gimbal stand-for users prioritizing cinematic tone mapping and flexible placement.
Now €1,019 (32% off, down from €1,499).
Dangbei MP1 Max – Next-gen Tri-Laser + LED 4K projector with 3100 ISO lumens, 110% BT.2020 color and ΔE<1 accuracy; Google TV with licensed Netflix. The top pick for color-purist cinephiles.
Now €1,699 (10.5% off, down from €1,899).
Lightweight & Portable Options
Dangbei Atom – Ultra-slim laser projector with 1200 ISO lumens and Google TV built in. Lightweight yet powerful, it delivers sharp Full HD with HDR10. Ideal for portability with core features.
Now €629 (14.9% off, down from €739).
Dangbei Atom Bundle – Includes the Atom projector plus an aluminium-alloy stand, designed for durability and multi-angle adjustment. Same 1200 ISO lumens and Google TV system, with added flexibility.
Now €679 (15% off, down from €799).
Dangbei Freedo – Battery-ready portable projector with 450 ISO lumens, a 165° gimbal stand, and licensed Netflix. Ideal for outdoor movie nights and wall-to-ceiling projection.
Now €419 (16% off, down from €499).
Dangbei N2 mini – Native 1080p projector with a 190° tilt stand and built-in Netflix. A compact choice for home use, making ceiling or wall projection easy.
Now €185 (15.5% off, down from €219).
All deals are available exclusively at the Text>Dangbei Store on .
About Dangbei
Dangbei is a premium smart entertainment provider specializing in projectors. Trusted by over 200 million users worldwide, Dangbei combines advanced technology with user-friendly design, delivering stunning visuals and immersive sound for home and mobile entertainment. For more information, please visit Text> .
Dangbei PR team
Email: ...
Website:
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at Text>
