Illegal Rice From Costa Rica Valued At $50,000+ Seized In Panama -
The first articulated trailer, a gray trailer with a blue wagon, carried 533 sacks. The second, a white trailer with a red wagon, carried 498 sacks of grain. The drivers of the vehicles were detained and placed at the disposal of the competent authorities, while the National Customs Authority maintains open investigations to determine the possible commission of the crime of smuggling. This operation is part of the surveillance at border checkpoints and is intended to prevent the entry of illegal goods that pose a threat to the local economy and national production.
