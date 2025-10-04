Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Prime Minister Sends Congratulations To His Counterpart In Lesotho


2025-10-04 04:01:10
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho Samuel Matekane on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.

