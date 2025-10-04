403
Guinea's 67Th Independence Day Celebrated In Doha
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The embassy of the Republic of Guinea in Qatar, together with the Guinean community, celebrated the nation's 67th Independence Day with a reception at the Sheraton Hotel.
The ceremony was attended by HE Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Subaie, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, HE Ambassador Ibrahim bin Yousif Fakhro, Director of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, HE Ali Ibrahim Ahmed, Ambassador of Eritrea and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, Foday Malang, President of the Group of African Ambassadors, as well as ambassadors and dignitaries accredited to Qatar.
In his address, Thierno Abdoulaye Sow, Ambassador of Guinea to Qatar, highlighted the growing strength of ties between the two countries.“Since the establishment of our diplomatic mission in Doha in 2019, and following the friendly and working visit of His Highness the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to Conakry, relations between Guinea and Qatar have continued to strengthen, enriched by close bilateral cooperation,” he said.
He noted that cooperation had expanded to include scholarships and training opportunities.“This dynamic was recently illustrated by the granting of military training scholarships to Guinea within Qatar's military academies. Furthermore, our country currently benefits from training seminars at the Qatar Diplomatic Institute,” he added.
Ambassador Sow also drew attention to Guinea's reforms aimed at attracting investment.“Our country has adopted a modern, flexible, and incentive-based Investment Code, designed to encourage, regulate, and secure the initiatives of national and international investors,” he explained.
He pointed to the Simandou 2040 Project as a transformative step for Guinea's economy.“This project, which exploits the world's largest high-grade iron ore deposit, is expected to create over one million direct and indirect jobs and boost our GDP by 26% by 2030,” he said, noting that it would also promote infrastructure development, education, and environmental sustainability through a new 650 km railway.
Looking beyond mining, the Ambassador said,“Guinea is also a land of water and life, crossed by over 1,200 waterways, home to the largest primary forest reserve in West Africa, and rich in agricultural potential.” He further described the country as“an authentic tourist destination, blessed with biodiversity, majestic landscapes, and above all, the legendary hospitality of its people.”
Ambassador Sow expressed gratitude to Qatar for its support, saying:“I wish to express my deep gratitude to the authorities of the State of Qatar for their warm welcome, their constant availability, and their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations between our two countries.”
He also praised the Guinean community in Qatar, calling them“the ambassadors of Guinea, bearers of its values, its culture, and its hope.
