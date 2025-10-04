Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh: PM Modi Calls Youth-Focussed Initiatives 'Guarantee Of Bihar's Bright Future'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched various youth-focussed initiatives worth Rs 62,000 crore during the Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh in New Delhi, giving a decisive push to education, skilling, and entrepreneurship for youngsters across the country.

He also launched several projects for the youth in Bihar, calling them a "guarantee of a bright future".

The Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh is the fourth edition of the National Skill Convocation, which was organised in accordance with the Prime Minister's vision, where 46 all-India toppers from Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will be felicitated.

During this, the Prime Minister also addressed the Bihar youth virtually, aiming to highlight key development plans focussed on education, skills, and employment.

His address was attended by youth in a packed auditorium in Patna, where Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary were also present.

Addressing the event, he extended wishes to the ITI students and said, "Just a few years ago, our government started a new tradition of large-scale convocations for ITI students. Today, we are all witnessing another milestone in this tradition... Today's ceremony symbolises the importance India places on skills. Today, two more major education and skill development projects have been launched for youth across the country."

"Till the time we do not give dedication to hard work, and the hardworking people do not get respected in society, then they might not feel good about themselves. This event is an initiative to change the mindset. We follow the path of 'Shramev Jayate, Shramev Poojayate'. With this feeling, the students from the ITIs should also get confidence. This is a path to a bright future," he added.

"Under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, a proposal came to make this event a mega programme. Today, along with this event, several development projects have been launched for the youth of Bihar... It is a guarantee of their bright future... This mega programme shows the priority the NDA government places on the youth and women of Bihar," he added.

The Prime Minister launched PM-SETU (Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs), a Centrally-sponsored scheme with an investment of Rs 60,000 crore.

The scheme envisages the upgradation of 1,000 Government ITIs across the country in a hub-and-spoke model comprising 200 hub ITIs and 800 spoke ITIs.

"Today, two more major schemes have been launched, and with the PM-SETU Scheme worth thousands of crores, our ITIs will now be directly and strongly linked with industries. Across the country, in Navodaya Vidyalayas and Eklavya Model Schools, 1,200 skill labs have also been inaugurated today," he said.

PM Modi said that India is a country of knowledge and skills, which he called the country's "greatest strength".

"When skills and knowledge meet the country's requirements, then their strength increases by multiple folds. Today, the 21st Century demands that we rapidly promote local talent and resources, keeping the country's requirements in mind, and our thousands of ITIs play a huge role in it," he said.

"Today, young people are being trained in these ITIs in about 170 trades. Over the past 11 years, more than 1.5 crore youth have been trained in these trades, meaning they have been connected with different sectoral skills and technical qualifications," he added.

The Prime Minister, praising the role of ITIs, said, "Our ITIs are not only excellent institutions for industrial education, but they are also the workshop of a 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. That is why our focus is not only on increasing their number but also on continuously upgrading them."

"Through the PM-SETU Scheme, these ITIs will be upgraded. New machines, modern machines, will be introduced. Training experts from the industry will come here. The curriculum will also be upgraded according to current and future demands," he said.

PM Modi mentioned that in the past decade, around 5000 new ITIs have been established. "10,000 after the country got Independence and 5000 new after Modi came to power," he added.

The Prime Minister launched Bihar's revamped Mukhyamantri Nishchay Svyam Sahayata Bhatta Yojana, under which nearly five lakh young graduates every year will receive a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 for two years, along with free skill training.

He also laid the foundation stone for new academic and research facilities in four universities of Bihar, namely Patna University, Bhupendra Narayan Mandal University in Madhepura, Jai Prakash Vishwavidyalaya in Chapra, and Nalanda Open University in Patna, under the PM-USHA (Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan).

Together, these projects, with a total allocation of Rs 160 crore, will benefit more than 27,000 students by enabling modern academic infrastructure, advanced laboratories, hostels, and multidisciplinary learning.

PM Modi also dedicated the Bihta campus of NIT Patna to the nation. With the capacity to host 6,500 students, the campus houses advanced facilities, including a 5G use case lab, a Regional Academic Centre for Space established in collaboration with ISRO, and an Innovation and Incubation Centre that has already supported nine start-ups.

Besides, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Skill University in Bihar, envisioned to impart industry-oriented courses and vocational education to create a globally-competitive workforce.

PM Modi also distributed appointment letters to more than 4,000 newly-recruited candidates of the Bihar government and released Rs 450 crore in scholarships through Direct Benefit Transfer to 25 lakh students of Class 9 and 10 under the Mukhyamantri Balak/Balika Scholarship Scheme.