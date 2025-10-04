Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye on Verge of Signing Oil Deal for Two Kazakh Fields

2025-10-04 03:08:35
(MENAFN) Türkiye is on the verge of signing a major energy deal with Kazakhstan to develop two new oil fields, the head of Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) announced Thursday.

Speaking to media during Kazakhstan Energy Week 2025 in the capital Astana, TPAO CEO Ahmet Turkoglu emphasized Kazakhstan’s growing influence in the international oil and gas market.

He revealed that a recent cooperation agreement had been finalized with KazMunayGaz, Kazakhstan’s state energy company.

Stating that they are exploring new fields in Kazakhstan under the agreement, Turkoglu said: “We are here to further our cooperation in this area and to make new agreements. We are preparing to sign a new contract for two fields in Kazakhstan."

Turkoglu also highlighted Kazakhstan’s recent integration of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan Oil Pipeline, a key transit route for crude exports through Türkiye.

"That pipeline will also be important for us when we enter new fields here," he added.

The planned contract marks a strategic deepening of energy ties between Ankara and Astana, as Türkiye seeks to expand its footprint in Central Asia’s resource-rich oil basins.

