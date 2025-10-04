403
Trump Lauds Hamas' Response To Gaza Plan, Calling It Special Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump late Friday hailed Hamas' positive response to his Gaza peace plan, calling it a "special and unprecedented day".
"It's a very special day. It is unprecedented. But thank you all and the countries that helped," he said in a White House statement.
In this regard, Trump thanked Qatar, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan for their efforts in this deal.
"I want to thank the countries for helping me put this together - Qatar, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, and so many others. So many people fought so hard. This is a big day," Trump said.
The US president late Friday called on the Israeli occupation to stop its bombing of Gaza following Hamas' positive response to his peace plan.
The Palestinian resistance movement (Hamas) announced Friday that it had agreed to release all Israeli prisoners, both living and dead, according to the exchange formula outlined in the US President's proposal.
The plan seeks to turn Gaza into a weapons-free zone, with a transitional governance mechanism, and the release of all Israeli occupation prisoners and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. (end) amm
