Senegal To Review Oil, Gas Codes Ahead Of MSGBC 2025
Birame Souleye Diop, Minister of Energy and Mines of Senegal, has announced the country will review its oil and gas codes ahead of the MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 conference and exhibition – taking place in Dakar from December 9-10.
The announcement was made during a press briefing at the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies conference in Cape Town on Thursday.
“Senegal is currently reviewing all of its codes, as well as developments in the electricity sector, in order to create a framework for industrialization,” Minister Diop stated.
According to the Minister, the revisions will emphasize transparency, local content and ensuring that revenues more directly benefit Senegalese citizens.
Meanwhile, Lamin Camara, Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy of The Gambia, announced that the country is in advanced stages of negotiations for well licenses.
“By the time we get to the MSGBC conference, we will announce that we have signed licenses for our oil wells,” Camara stated, adding,“We are in the advanced stages of negotiation, which we expect to complete before this conference.”Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.
