Mou Signed To Promote Modern Data Practices Between Azerbaijan And Türkiye

Mou Signed To Promote Modern Data Practices Between Azerbaijan And Türkiye
On October 3, as part of the 14th Session of the Statistical Commission of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held in Ankara, a meeting took place at the Turkish Statistical Institute between the delegation led by the Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Statistical Committee and Turkish officials.
Azernews reports that during the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the field of statistics was signed between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye.
The MoU was signed by Tahir Budagov, Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Statistical Committee, and Erhan Çetinkaya, President of the Turkish Statistical Institute.
The agreement is expected to further strengthen and deepen bilateral cooperation in official statistics, support the integration of modern information and communication technologies in statistical production, and promote the exchange of best practices across various statistical domains.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment