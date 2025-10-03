Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mou Signed To Promote Modern Data Practices Between Azerbaijan And Türkiye

2025-10-03 03:09:40
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

On October 3, as part of the 14th Session of the Statistical Commission of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held in Ankara, a meeting took place at the Turkish Statistical Institute between the delegation led by the Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Statistical Committee and Turkish officials.

Azernews reports that during the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the field of statistics was signed between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye.

The MoU was signed by Tahir Budagov, Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Statistical Committee, and Erhan Çetinkaya, President of the Turkish Statistical Institute.

The agreement is expected to further strengthen and deepen bilateral cooperation in official statistics, support the integration of modern information and communication technologies in statistical production, and promote the exchange of best practices across various statistical domains.

