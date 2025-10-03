Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Statement On The Implementation Of The Mandatory Non-Competitive Tender Offer


2025-10-03 09:02:02
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PST Group AB informs that it has received a Statement on the implementation of the mandatory non-competitive tender offer from the company's shareholder AB“HISK” (please see the attached document).

Tomas Stukas
Tomas Stukas
Managing Director
Tel.: +370 618 21360

