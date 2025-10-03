SOCAR, Germany's Uniper Teaming Up For Strategic Energy Initiatives (PHOTO)
The session featured speeches from SOCAR Vice President Elshad Nasirov, Uniper SE's Chief Commercial Officer, Carsten Poppinga, and Germany's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Ralf Horlemann, followed by a keynote presentation from SOCAR Vice President, Ziba Mustafayeva.
The speakers highlighted the ongoing success of SOCAR and Uniper's long-term, mutually beneficial partnership, underlining the critical role their joint projects play in ensuring European energy security. Special attention was given to efforts aimed at broadening collaboration across multiple strategic areas.
The meeting featured presentations covering SOCAR-Uniper cooperation, the latest developments on the Southern Gas Corridor, European energy policy and emerging trends, energy transition, sustainability, and decarbonization. Discussions also explored corporate communications, public relations, and human resources strategies, with participants exchanging ideas on best practices. The session further emphasized the importance of strengthening collaboration in communication and corporate social responsibility initiatives.
The meeting concluded with the signing of a new Cooperation Program covering 2025–2026, aiming to deepen collaboration and enhance strategic energy initiatives between the two companies.
Uniper, the German enterprise, emerged on January 1, 2016, as a result of the strategic bifurcation executed by E.ON, which delineated its traditional power generation and energy trading operations into a distinct corporate structure. Uniper operates its central command in Düsseldorf, Germany, specializing in the intricate domains of power generation, global commodities trading, energy storage solutions, and energy sales strategies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Over US$13 Billion Have Trusted Pendle, Becoming One Of The Largest Defi Protocols On Crypto
- Tapbit At TOKEN2049: Reshaping The Crypto Landscape Through Product Innovation
- Bydfi Joins Korea Blockchain Week 2025 (KBW2025): Deepening Web3 Engagement
- Dupoin Reports Global Growth, Regulatory Coverage, And User Experience Insights
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- WBTC Strengthens Its Role As Multichain Standard For Bitcoin In Defi
CommentsNo comment