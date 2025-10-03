First Orion Expands Call Authentication Capabilities With Leading Call Originators
Access guides, sample code, and platform-specific quick-starts are available via the First Orion Developer Portal .
Building Trust at Scale: First Orion's communications solutions reach across all major U.S. mobile carriers, enabling enterprises to deliver secure, branded, and authenticated calls at scale. As more businesses face increased spoofing and spam challenges, call authentication is emerging as a key differentiator - helping brands protect their reputation and restore trust in voice communications.
Stalnaker added,“Call authentication is no longer a nice-to-have - it's essential for any business serious about stopping spoofing and ensuring customers pick up the phone. Our integrations reduce friction, so more organizations can implement branded calling with security in mind. Our approach enhances STIR/SHAKEN with our standards-based end-to-end call authentication method, providing the highest level of protection available on the market.”
To learn more about becoming a First Orion technology enabler or to explore integration options, visit firstorion/partners .
About First Orion
As a market leader in branded communication solutions, First Orion elevates the phone call experience for businesses, carriers, and consumers. First Orion offers a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to improve customer engagement, enhance security and transparency, and provide actionable insights. In addition to branded calling, First Orion empowers businesses with advanced analytics to optimize call programs, real-time fraud detection to protect their customers, and other innovative solutions that enable businesses to provide trust and transparency at scale. First Orion is a valued partner to Fortune 500 companies and is integrated into the largest U.S. mobile carriers. For more information, visit .
