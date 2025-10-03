Seventh Annual ¡Ándale! 5K Brings Las Vegas Community Together With Morris Injury Law As First-Ever Title Sponsor

Seventh Annual ¡Ándale! 5K Brings Las Vegas Community Together With Morris Injury Law As First-Ever Title Sponsor
Organized by the ¡Ándale! Foundation in collaboration with the Nevada Latino Bar Association, the race celebrated its biggest milestone yet—continuing to fund scholarships for students pursuing careers in law while encouraging health and fitness throughout Southern Nevada.
Scott Morris, Founder of Morris Injury Law, expressed his pride in supporting the cause:
“The ¡Ándale! 5K is about more than running—it’s about community, education, and opportunity. I wouldn’t have been able to achieve my dream of becoming a lawyer without scholarships and support, and now it’s our chance to give back and help the next generation achieve theirs. It’s also a fun way to promote wellness, bring families and friends together, and celebrate growth year after year.”
Morris Injury Law looks forward to building on this partnership in the years ahead and continuing to support initiatives that empower the next generation of leaders.
About Morris Injury Law
Morris Injury Law is a Las Vegas-based personal injury firm dedicated to fighting for the rights of accident victims and their families. With a commitment to justice, community, and service, the firm proudly supports initiatives that uplift and empower future leaders.
