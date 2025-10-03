403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
IEEMA Announces New Leadership At Its 78Th AGM & Annual Convention 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, September 29, 2025 - The Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers' Association (IEEMA), the apex body representing the Indian electrical and allied electronics industry, successfully hosted its 78th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Annual Convention 2025.
At the AGM, Vikram Gandotra, Director Industry and Policy Siemens, formally took charge as President of IEEMA for the 2025-2026 term. He succeeds Sunil Singhvi, Group Head Public Policy, Secure Meters, who served as President during the 2024-2025 tenure.
The event also marked the announcement of Siddharth Bhutoria, Wholetime Director, RTS Power Corporation Ltd, as the President-Elect, and the appointment of Shashi Amin, CEO - Cable Solutions, Apar Industries Ltd., as the Vice President for the upcoming term.
While taking over, Mr. Vikram Gandotra expressed deep gratitude and a strong sense of responsibility, stating, "I am honoured to lead IEEMA at a time of dynamic change and opportunity in our sector. Together, we will strengthen our industry's global competitiveness, foster innovation, and continue to drive sustainable growth."
Outgoing President Mr. Sunil Singhvi reflected on his tenure, saying, "It has been a great & fulfilling journey leading IEEMA. I'm proud of the strides we've made and have complete trust that the incoming leadership will elevate IEEMA to greater heights."
The Annual Convention 2025 served as a premier platform for dialogue and collaboration, featuring a series of sessions led by eminent industry leaders, policymakers, and experts. Themed "Powering Progress", the convention focused on the future of the electrical and allied industries. The convention facilitated knowledge exchange, strategic insights, and industry-wide partnerships aimed at navigating emerging technologies and energy transitions.
This year's convention focused on themes around fast-moving, adaptive, and technology-driven industry, which is a true embodiment of the 'Make in India' spirit. With strong backward linkages, agility in strategy, and deep commitment to renewables, the industry is witnessing swift domestic expansion while also establishing a remarkable global footprint.
Anant Goenka, Vice Chairman, RPG Group, said "In the startup ecosystem, success is not about funding, product, or even the team; it's about timing. Currently, India is riding two waves: one of national momentum - favourable demographics, policy stability, and infrastructure growth - and the other, an industry wave in energy, electronics, semiconductors, and renewables. So, where you play matters more than how you play. But catching this wave isn't enough. Quality and long-term thinking are vital. Many of our MSMEs still resist quality norms and our exports are one-tenth of China's. In view of this, we must invest in R&D, build global brands, and create value beyond short-term margins."
Hitesh Doshi, Chairman, Waaree Energy Ltd. said "India is arguably the largest and most open market in the world today. In absolute terms, our economic contribution is approaching the GDP of several countries. Besides, the number of engineers graduating each year is enormous and almost equivalent to the total number of students in the education system in some nations. So, the opportunities are vast. But the real issue is fitment and getting the right people. Whether you're expanding internationally or operating locally, success depends on choosing people who understand the environment and can deliver the right outcomes. The opportunities are there but the challenge lies in finding the people who can truly seize them."
S Vijayanand, President & CEO, Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies Ltd, "IEEMA members contribute 95% of the power sector infrastructure - truly reflecting the Aatmanirbhar concept, much before it was introduced. Nearly 75% of capital equipment is made in India, creating about $70 billion market, with 18% of it exported."
Dr. Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Chief Economist, State Bank of India "The roadmap of our shared dream of advancing the Indian economy lies in balancing the long-term vision with short-term trends. As we aspire to become an advanced economy by 2047, it is important to reflect on how far we've come - India, which was the 10th largest economy in 2014, now stands much ahead, showcasing a truly remarkable growth story over the past decade.
Madhava Das, Wholetime Director, Larsen & Toubro Ltd. "We must adapt and embrace technology, not just to scale operations, but also to tackle climate change through the electrical industry. India is where our talent lies, where the landscape is vast, and where opportunities are emerging across transmission, distribution, substations, data centres, solar, and AI. However, going global requires a long-term outlook. You need to send your best people, those who understand local cultures and can build trust on the ground. In my view, we are finally aligning with long-term trends and if we don't recognise that now, we will risk missing the moment."
This year's convention focused on themes around fast-moving, adaptive, and technology-driven industry, which is a true embodiment of the 'Make in India' spirit. With strong backward linkages, agility in strategy, and deep commitment to renewables, the industry is witnessing swift domestic expansion while also establishing a remarkable global footprint.
IEEMA remains committed to fostering the growth of the Indian electrical industry and supporting its members in becoming global leaders in technology, sustainability, and reliability.
At the AGM, Vikram Gandotra, Director Industry and Policy Siemens, formally took charge as President of IEEMA for the 2025-2026 term. He succeeds Sunil Singhvi, Group Head Public Policy, Secure Meters, who served as President during the 2024-2025 tenure.
The event also marked the announcement of Siddharth Bhutoria, Wholetime Director, RTS Power Corporation Ltd, as the President-Elect, and the appointment of Shashi Amin, CEO - Cable Solutions, Apar Industries Ltd., as the Vice President for the upcoming term.
While taking over, Mr. Vikram Gandotra expressed deep gratitude and a strong sense of responsibility, stating, "I am honoured to lead IEEMA at a time of dynamic change and opportunity in our sector. Together, we will strengthen our industry's global competitiveness, foster innovation, and continue to drive sustainable growth."
Outgoing President Mr. Sunil Singhvi reflected on his tenure, saying, "It has been a great & fulfilling journey leading IEEMA. I'm proud of the strides we've made and have complete trust that the incoming leadership will elevate IEEMA to greater heights."
The Annual Convention 2025 served as a premier platform for dialogue and collaboration, featuring a series of sessions led by eminent industry leaders, policymakers, and experts. Themed "Powering Progress", the convention focused on the future of the electrical and allied industries. The convention facilitated knowledge exchange, strategic insights, and industry-wide partnerships aimed at navigating emerging technologies and energy transitions.
This year's convention focused on themes around fast-moving, adaptive, and technology-driven industry, which is a true embodiment of the 'Make in India' spirit. With strong backward linkages, agility in strategy, and deep commitment to renewables, the industry is witnessing swift domestic expansion while also establishing a remarkable global footprint.
Anant Goenka, Vice Chairman, RPG Group, said "In the startup ecosystem, success is not about funding, product, or even the team; it's about timing. Currently, India is riding two waves: one of national momentum - favourable demographics, policy stability, and infrastructure growth - and the other, an industry wave in energy, electronics, semiconductors, and renewables. So, where you play matters more than how you play. But catching this wave isn't enough. Quality and long-term thinking are vital. Many of our MSMEs still resist quality norms and our exports are one-tenth of China's. In view of this, we must invest in R&D, build global brands, and create value beyond short-term margins."
Hitesh Doshi, Chairman, Waaree Energy Ltd. said "India is arguably the largest and most open market in the world today. In absolute terms, our economic contribution is approaching the GDP of several countries. Besides, the number of engineers graduating each year is enormous and almost equivalent to the total number of students in the education system in some nations. So, the opportunities are vast. But the real issue is fitment and getting the right people. Whether you're expanding internationally or operating locally, success depends on choosing people who understand the environment and can deliver the right outcomes. The opportunities are there but the challenge lies in finding the people who can truly seize them."
S Vijayanand, President & CEO, Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies Ltd, "IEEMA members contribute 95% of the power sector infrastructure - truly reflecting the Aatmanirbhar concept, much before it was introduced. Nearly 75% of capital equipment is made in India, creating about $70 billion market, with 18% of it exported."
Dr. Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Chief Economist, State Bank of India "The roadmap of our shared dream of advancing the Indian economy lies in balancing the long-term vision with short-term trends. As we aspire to become an advanced economy by 2047, it is important to reflect on how far we've come - India, which was the 10th largest economy in 2014, now stands much ahead, showcasing a truly remarkable growth story over the past decade.
Madhava Das, Wholetime Director, Larsen & Toubro Ltd. "We must adapt and embrace technology, not just to scale operations, but also to tackle climate change through the electrical industry. India is where our talent lies, where the landscape is vast, and where opportunities are emerging across transmission, distribution, substations, data centres, solar, and AI. However, going global requires a long-term outlook. You need to send your best people, those who understand local cultures and can build trust on the ground. In my view, we are finally aligning with long-term trends and if we don't recognise that now, we will risk missing the moment."
This year's convention focused on themes around fast-moving, adaptive, and technology-driven industry, which is a true embodiment of the 'Make in India' spirit. With strong backward linkages, agility in strategy, and deep commitment to renewables, the industry is witnessing swift domestic expansion while also establishing a remarkable global footprint.
IEEMA remains committed to fostering the growth of the Indian electrical industry and supporting its members in becoming global leaders in technology, sustainability, and reliability.
Company :-Media Mantra
User :- Nidhi Yadav
Email :[email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Over US$13 Billion Have Trusted Pendle, Becoming One Of The Largest Defi Protocols On Crypto
- Tapbit At TOKEN2049: Reshaping The Crypto Landscape Through Product Innovation
- Bydfi Joins Korea Blockchain Week 2025 (KBW2025): Deepening Web3 Engagement
- Dupoin Reports Global Growth, Regulatory Coverage, And User Experience Insights
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- WBTC Strengthens Its Role As Multichain Standard For Bitcoin In Defi
CommentsNo comment