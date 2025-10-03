Azerbaijan's ABADA Showcases Nation's Transport Capabilities At Int'l Forum (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Azerbaijan International Road Carriers Association (ABADA) took part in the VII International Transport and Logistics Business Forum“New Silk Road” held in Kazakhstan's Almaty, as part of Transport Week, Trend reports.

ABADA Chairman Habib Hasanov shared insights during panel discussions on“International Road Transport: New Opportunities for Road Transport Services,” highlighting Azerbaijan's carrier potential, the opportunities offered by the Middle Corridor, and the significance of the Zangezur Corridor's opening.

He emphasized the role of international cooperation, transit strategies, and legal reforms, noting that simplified customs procedures, digitalization, and the single-window approach will accelerate road transport. Hasanov also addressed the importance of associations in fostering cross-border partnerships and outlined ABADA's strategic prospects in international collaboration.

The forum, held from September 30 through October 2, aimed to discuss the future of Trans-Eurasian transport routes, enhance Kazakhstan's international transit role, and explore opportunities for global cooperation in the transport and logistics sector. Representatives from Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Germany, Georgia, India, China, Latvia, Lithuania, UAE, Pakistan, Russia, Romania, USA, Turkmenistan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Switzerland, and Estonia attended the event.

Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rahman Hummatov also took part in the event.

The Azerbaijan International Road Carriers Association (ABADA) is a non-profit public entity in Azerbaijan that represents and consolidates domestic enterprises and individuals engaged in international road transportation. Founded in 1993, it functions as a guarantor under the Customs Convention on the International Transport of Goods under Cover of TIR Carnets (TIR Convention), issuing TIR Carnets to carriers. ABADA is a member of the International Road Transport Union (IRU) and facilitates training for drivers to guarantee professional proficiency and compliance with international standards.