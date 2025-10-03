Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
2 Prisoners Escape During Dussehra Celebrations

2 Prisoners Escape During Dussehra Celebrations


2025-10-03 07:02:58
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Representational Photo

Cuttack – Two undertrial prisoners escaped from the high-security Choudwar circle jail in Odisha's Cuttack district by scaling the boundary wall, officials said on Friday.

They were identified as Raja Sahani and Chandrakant Kumar, both residents of Bihar.

Both were arrested for looting a jewellery shop and the murder of two persons in Jajpur district in January, officials said.

Director General (Prisons and Correctional Services) Susanta Kumar Nath visited the jail on Friday and reviewed the circumstances under which the inmates escaped when staff and prisoners were celebrating Dussehra on Thursday night.

“On charge of negligence in duty, I have suspended a chief warder and a warder of the jail, and a case has been registered at Choudwar police station. DIG central range has been entrusted with the investigation,” Nath told reporters.

MENAFN03102025000215011059ID1110146198

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search