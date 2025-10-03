2 Prisoners Escape During Dussehra Celebrations
Cuttack – Two undertrial prisoners escaped from the high-security Choudwar circle jail in Odisha's Cuttack district by scaling the boundary wall, officials said on Friday.
They were identified as Raja Sahani and Chandrakant Kumar, both residents of Bihar.
Both were arrested for looting a jewellery shop and the murder of two persons in Jajpur district in January, officials said.
Director General (Prisons and Correctional Services) Susanta Kumar Nath visited the jail on Friday and reviewed the circumstances under which the inmates escaped when staff and prisoners were celebrating Dussehra on Thursday night.
“On charge of negligence in duty, I have suspended a chief warder and a warder of the jail, and a case has been registered at Choudwar police station. DIG central range has been entrusted with the investigation,” Nath told reporters.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Over US$13 Billion Have Trusted Pendle, Becoming One Of The Largest Defi Protocols On Crypto
- Tapbit At TOKEN2049: Reshaping The Crypto Landscape Through Product Innovation
- Bydfi Joins Korea Blockchain Week 2025 (KBW2025): Deepening Web3 Engagement
- Dupoin Reports Global Growth, Regulatory Coverage, And User Experience Insights
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- WBTC Strengthens Its Role As Multichain Standard For Bitcoin In Defi
CommentsNo comment