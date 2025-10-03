'I Love Muhammad' Row: J & K BJP Leader Threatens Resignation

'I Love Muhammad' Poster Row

Jammu- Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader Jahanzaib Sirwal on Friday threatened to resign from the party, citing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's“unacceptable” remarks and the state police's“vindictive” attitude against the Muslim community.

The situation in Uttar Pradesh goes against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'. It betrays this ethos through“baseless legal actions, heavy-handed crackdown and divisive threats”, he said in a statement.

He said impartial investigations must hold all wrongdoers accountable and not just one community.

When contacted by PTI, Sirwal said he will have no other option but to resign if the BJP fails to take any action to restore the confidence of Muslims.

In Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, police filed an FIR against 24 people for allegedly installing boards reading“I Love Muhammad” during an Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi procession on September 4.

Clashes broke out in Bareilly on September 26 after a large crowd carrying posters reading“I Love Muhammad” assembled outside a mosque in the Kotwali area after Friday prayers.