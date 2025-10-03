Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Afghan Taliban Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi To Visit India In October - A First In Ties

2025-10-03 07:00:45
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Afghan Taliban's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is set to visit India from October 9-16, the MEA announced on Friday. Muttaqi's visit marks the first high-level delegation from Kabul to New Delhi since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021, signalling a new phase in India-Taliban relations.

The United Nations Security Council has approved a temporary exemption on international travel restrictions for Muttaqi, allowing him to stay in New Delhi from October 9 to 16.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)

