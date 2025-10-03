Dr. Ivana Bozděchová Shares Her Vision Behind Classic Czech Short Stories Anthology

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Dr. Ivana Bozděchová is a distinguished scholar and professor at Charles University in Prague, specializing in Czech literature and translation studies.

Dedicated to advancing Czech literary traditions, Doc. Ivana Bozděchová played a key role in editing the "Classic Czech Short Stories" anthology, which has been translated into Azerbaijani.

In the interview with AZERNEWS , Doc. Ivana Bozděchová explained how this anthology opens a window into Czech culture, providing Azerbaijani readers with a rare opportunity to connect with Czech history, society, and artistic expression.

She expressed her hope that the anthology would spark further interest in Czech literature and strengthen the cultural ties between the two countries.

Q: Could you tell us a bit about the Classic Czech Short Stories anthology? What can readers expect from this collection?

A: This is the very first collection of Czech literature translated into Azerbaijani. It includes 14 Czech writers, spanning from the second half of the 19th century to contemporary literature. The anthology features a mix of classical and modern Czech literature, showcasing a variety of genres.

Among these, eight are living authors, including two women. The collection was designed to reflect the diversity of Czech writing, offering a blend of different genres and voices. The traditional Czech culture represented here will be a unique introduction for readers who might not yet be familiar with Czech literature.

Some of the authors featured are well-known internationally, such as Karel Čapek. His work is often celebrated not only for his inventions but for its deep reflection on human nature and societal issues.

The collection aims to give readers an understanding of Czech culture, both historical and contemporary, through short stories that offer different backgrounds, characters, and life perspectives. It is a way to open the imagination and encourage readers to think about the world in a more expansive way. By reading these stories, one can reflect on how life is lived across different cultures and see common themes that unite us all.

Q: Can you tell us about the process behind the creation of this project and how it came to life?

A: I first came to Azerbaijan 10 years ago, when I began teaching the Czech language at Baku Slavic University. I started studying your country and the rich culture of the Azerbaijani people. Given that Czechs are avid readers, yet most of them are unfamiliar with Azerbaijani literature, I came up with the idea: why not introduce our readers to the works of Azerbaijani writers?! As a result of careful work, a collection of Azerbaijani short stories titled "Sarı Gəlin" was published, translated into Czech by Shabnam Asadova, with me also serving as the editor.

Now, our task was to introduce Azerbaijani readers to the works of Czech authors. Thus, the idea to publish the "Classic Czech Short Stories" anthology was born.

What made this translation process especially challenging was our decision to translate directly from Czech.

This ensured that the essence and subtleties of the original Czech texts were preserved.

With the publication of both books, my goal has been achieved.

Q: How do you think this anthology can help Azerbaijani readers connect with Czech culture?

A: I believe this anthology can help Azerbaijani readers better understand Czech culture and values. Literature plays an important role in bridging cultural gaps, and this collection offers a window into Czech traditions, history, and society. Just as Azerbaijani literature reflects the unique character of this country, Czech literature expresses our own cultural identity, and through it, we share many common themes such as human emotions, social dynamics, and universal experiences.

In both Czech and Azerbaijani cultures, literature and music are central to our identities.

We both have a long history of appreciating art, and we share a deep connection to storytelling.

I believe this anthology will allow Azerbaijani readers to see these connections and appreciate the shared values between our cultures.

Thank you for the opportunity to introduce Czech literature to the people of Azerbaijan.

It has been a pleasure to work on this project, and I am thrilled to see it reach Azerbaijani readers.

Photo Credit: Aydin Sadikhov