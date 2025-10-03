Kazakhstan, ITU Discuss Digital Cooperation And Satellite Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)3. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), discussed prospects for cooperation in digital and telecommunications technologies, Trend reports via press-service of the President of Kazakhstan.

Tokayev congratulated Bogdan-Martin on the 160th anniversary of the ITU, highlighting the organization's pivotal role in strengthening global collaboration in digital development.

During the meeting, the Kazakh president emphasized the importance of building a modern digital ecosystem and advancing national infrastructure. He also highlighted Kazakhstan's active participation in low-Earth orbit satellite projects, including OneWeb, Starlink, Amazon Kuiper, and Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology.

Bogdan-Martin praised Kazakhstan's efforts in developing its digital industry and implementing artificial intelligence technologies. She reaffirmed the ITU's commitment to deepening its partnership with Kazakhstan and expanding joint initiatives.