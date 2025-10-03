403
Chilean Peso Holds The Line As Markets Weigh A Softer Dollar And Local Cross-Currents
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Chilean peso started Friday steady around 961–962 per dollar, a level that says more about the world than about Chile.
The U.S. Dollar Index is hovering just under 98 as investors digest a U.S. government shutdown, a September Fed rate cut, and the rising odds of another reduction-factors that cap the dollar and keep the peso from lurching in either direction.
That global backdrop met Chile 's own push-pull. The central bank left rates at 4.75% in September, citing sticky inflation after an uptick in August.
That caution limits how far local yields can fall and helps explain why USD/CLP hasn't broken decisively below the mid-950s even when the dollar softens.
Meanwhile, copper's medium-term deficit story is supportive, but recurring supply headlines and trade-policy noise keep prices choppy-good enough to prevent a weaker peso, not strong enough to spark a surge.
Equities told the same“hold the line” story. Santiago's S&P IPSA slipped 0.44% on Thursday to 8,899.7 after a strong July–September run.
Under the hood, early screens showed winners clustered in interest-sensitive and defensive corners-telecoms and utilities-alongside lithium: Entel, Enel Américas, Colbún and SQM-B were among the notable gainers.
On the other side, some pulp and banks lagged, including CMPC and BCI. The iShares MSCI Chile ETF in New York remains the best read on foreign participation, though hard flow numbers arrive with a delay.
The charts back the stalemate. On a four-hour view, USD/CLP edges higher above a rising trend line with improving momentum and mid-50s RSI-enough fuel for a test of 967–974 if the dollar flickers higher.
The daily chart is neutral around the dense 960–964 moving-average band; a clear break under 958 would open 950, while a bounce toward 974 would keep 1,000 on the radar.
For the IPSA , momentum has faded: below 8,970 the path of least resistance is a drift toward 8,780 support unless global risk rallies.
The story behind the story is Chile's place in the next wave of infrastructure and data. Santiago is debating a Hong Kong-linked Pacific cable alongside Humboldt.
Clean governance and transparent data-sovereignty rules would lower risk premia and attract long-horizon capital. Ambiguity would do the opposite.
Until that's clearer-and while the dollar is capped but not broken-range trading in the peso and a catch-your-breath phase in local stocks remain the base case.
