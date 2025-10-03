Kareena Kapoor Wishes Neha Dhupia's Son Guriq With A Cute Picture Featuring Him & Jeh

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Oct 3 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to her social media account on the 3rd of October to share an adorable birthday wish for Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's son, Guriq.

Posting a heartwarming picture, Kareena wrote,“Happy birthday to our darling Gugu. Too much love and lots of blessings always,” tagging Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi.

The picture shared by Kareena captures a cute moment where she is seen hugging two children, identified by the personalised caps. One cap has 'Jeh' written on it, referring to Kareena's younger son, Jehangir Ali Khan, while the other reads 'Guriq' – Neha and Angad's son. Both kids are dressed in matching cartoon-themed night suits and caps decorated with superhero patches, making for an endearing frame. Kareena is all smiles in the photo, adding to the warmth of the occasion. The boys are seen warmly hugging Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The celebrations appear to have taken place during Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya Naomi Khemu's 8th birthday that happened a week ago, judging by the playful backdrop and decorations seen in the frame. Starkids Jeh Ali Khan, Inaaya Kemmu, and Guriq are often spotted at birthdays, school events, and playdates, with their parents maintaining a close friendship as well.

For the uninitiated, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, who tied the knot in a private ceremony in May 2017 in Delhi, welcomed their first child, daughter Mehr, in November 2017. The couple became parents for the second time in October 2021, when they welcomed their son, Guriq. The families are often seen celebrating milestones with close industry friends, with Kareena, Soha and their children forming a part of their tight-knit circle. The kids are often spotted at their football game and even at annual functions of their school.

