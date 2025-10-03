Kareena Kapoor Wishes Neha Dhupia's Son Guriq With A Cute Picture Featuring Him & Jeh
Posting a heartwarming picture, Kareena wrote,“Happy birthday to our darling Gugu. Too much love and lots of blessings always,” tagging Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi.
The picture shared by Kareena captures a cute moment where she is seen hugging two children, identified by the personalised caps. One cap has 'Jeh' written on it, referring to Kareena's younger son, Jehangir Ali Khan, while the other reads 'Guriq' – Neha and Angad's son. Both kids are dressed in matching cartoon-themed night suits and caps decorated with superhero patches, making for an endearing frame. Kareena is all smiles in the photo, adding to the warmth of the occasion. The boys are seen warmly hugging Kareena Kapoor Khan.
The celebrations appear to have taken place during Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya Naomi Khemu's 8th birthday that happened a week ago, judging by the playful backdrop and decorations seen in the frame. Starkids Jeh Ali Khan, Inaaya Kemmu, and Guriq are often spotted at birthdays, school events, and playdates, with their parents maintaining a close friendship as well.
For the uninitiated, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, who tied the knot in a private ceremony in May 2017 in Delhi, welcomed their first child, daughter Mehr, in November 2017. The couple became parents for the second time in October 2021, when they welcomed their son, Guriq. The families are often seen celebrating milestones with close industry friends, with Kareena, Soha and their children forming a part of their tight-knit circle. The kids are often spotted at their football game and even at annual functions of their school.
–IANS
rd/
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Over US$13 Billion Have Trusted Pendle, Becoming One Of The Largest Defi Protocols On Crypto
- Tapbit At TOKEN2049: Reshaping The Crypto Landscape Through Product Innovation
- Bydfi Joins Korea Blockchain Week 2025 (KBW2025): Deepening Web3 Engagement
- Dupoin Reports Global Growth, Regulatory Coverage, And User Experience Insights
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- WBTC Strengthens Its Role As Multichain Standard For Bitcoin In Defi
CommentsNo comment