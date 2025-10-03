MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 2, 2025 12:33 am - City Family Dental Care Expands Access To Children's Dentistry Through Child Dental Benefits Schedule

Melbourne, VIC – 2nd October 2025 – City Family Dental Care, a trusted dental clinic located on Collins Street in Melbourne CBD, has announced expanded access to children's dentistry services through the Australian Government's Child Dental Benefits Schedule (CDBS). This initiative enables eligible families to access essential children's dental treatments with reduced financial barriers, ensuring more Melbourne children receive the care they need for lifelong oral health.

The Child Dental Benefits Schedule provides eligible children with up to $1,095 in dental services over two years, covering treatments such as check-ups, cleans, fillings, and extractions. By fully supporting the program, City Family Dental Care aims to make children's dental care more accessible to families working and living in the Melbourne CBD.

“Every child deserves the chance to grow up with a healthy smile,” said Dr Tina Doctor, Principal Dentist at City Family Dental Care.“By expanding our participation in the Child Dental Benefits Schedule, we're helping Melbourne families access quality children's dental services close to home and work, right here on Collins Street.”

According to Services Australia, tooth decay remains one of the most common health issues affecting Australian children. By aligning its services with the government program, City Family Dental Care reinforces its commitment to improving community oral health outcomes and reducing preventable dental emergencies.

With a long-standing reputation for providing family-focused care, the clinic continues to support families with comprehensive dental treatments, including general dentistry and emergency dental care alongside its children's dental services.

Parents interested in learning more about eligibility for the Child Dental Benefits Schedule or booking an appointment can contact the clinic directly via City Family Dental Care.

About City Family Dental Care

Located on Collins Street in Melbourne CBD, City Family Dental Care is dedicated to providing comprehensive dental services for the whole family. The clinic offers a full range of treatments, from cosmetic dentistry and dental implants to children's dentistry and emergency dental care. With a patient-first philosophy and commitment to modern techniques, City Family Dental Care has become a trusted choice for Melbourne CBD residents and city workers seeking quality, compassionate dental care.

