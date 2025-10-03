Marico Selects PRIME BPM Software To Drive Next-Level Process Efficiency And Governance

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 2, 2025 12:35 am - Marico has adopted PRIME BPM Software to standardize processes, build a centralized knowledge repository, enhance audit readiness, and drive operational excellence across functions, reinforcing its focus on efficiency and governance.

Marico, the Indian multinational consumer goods company best known for brands such as Parachute, Saffola, and Kaya, has selected PRIME BPM Software to standardize, streamline, and elevate its internal processes across functions nationwide. This strategic move underscores Marico's commitment to operational excellence, governance, and innovation.

Strengthening Knowledge Management and Audit Readiness

Marico's primary goal in adopting PRIME BPM Software is to build a centralized knowledge repository. By documenting the“As-Is” state of its processes, the company can more easily uncover inefficiencies, eliminate redundancies, mitigate human error, and improve cross-functional visibility. These documented workflows will also become a core asset for internal audit, compliance, and governance teams-facilitating more precise assessments and stronger control frameworks.

Why Prime BPM Stood Out

Following a rigorous evaluation, Marico selected PRIME BPM for several key differentiators:

.End-to-end process mapping capabilities that support both high-level and granular views

.Ease-of-use and intuitive interface, enabling rapid adoption by business users

.Scalability and flexibility to support evolving organizational needs

.Seamless integration into existing systems and workflows

PRIME BPM will help Marico formalize, standardize, and operationalize critical processes across multiple departments-transforming them from static documentation into living, actionable workflows embedded in daily operations.

“We are excited to partner with Marico on their journey toward operational excellence,” said Mark Khabe, Co-Founder of PRIME BPM.“By leveraging our platform, we are confident Marico will elevate its governance and efficiency to new heights.”

About Marico

Marico Limited is a leading Indian consumer goods company operating across the beauty and wellness sector. In fiscal year 2023–24, it reported a turnover of INR 9,720 crore (USD 1.2 billion), with a presence not only in India but also in ~25 emerging markets across Asia and Africa. Its portfolio includes marquee brands such as Parachute, Saffola, Hair & Care, Parachute Advanced, Nihar Naturals, Mediker, and Kaya Youth.

About PRIME BPM

Founded in 2005, PRIME BPM is an end-to-end Business Process Management organization offering BPM software, training, and process mapping services. Its cloud-based platform caters to business users and process experts alike, enabling teams to map, analyse, improve, and automate business workflows. Over its tenure, PRIME BPM has served high-profile organizations including Pfizer, Airbus, Coca-Cola, CBRE, Vodafone, Rolls-Royce, and others.